10 NBA small sample size overreactions to lose your mind over
The NBA season is just one game old, and already fans are already freaking out. Here are 10 super small sample-size overreactions already taking hold.
9. Indiana Pacers set NBA record for offensive rating
The Indiana Pacers absolutely bludgeoned the Washington Wizards in their first game 143-120. Even in the high-scoring environment of 2020s NBA basketball, it’s really hard to win by 20 when you surrender 120 points yourself, but the Pacers offense is just that good.
Last season, the Sacramento Kings set the NBA record for offensive efficiency at 119.4 points per 100 possessions, and their record will stand for a grand total of 12 months as the Pacers become the first team to eclipse 120 points per 100 possessions in a single season.
The Pacers have all the ingredients needed to be a record-setting offense. Tyrese Haliburton is an offensive savant, Rick Carlise is one of the best coaches in the league, they have shooting for days, and most importantly, they play at pace.
The Pacers’ pace of 110.6 shows a team committed to transition opportunities, and no possession is better for juicing your offensive rating. Against the Wizards, they recorded 24 transition possessions, second most in the league, and generated 1.24 points per possession. As long as Haliburton stays healthy and the Pacers keep running, they’ll have a chance to be a historic offense.