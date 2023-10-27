10 NBA small sample size overreactions to lose your mind over
The NBA season is just one game old, and already fans are already freaking out. Here are 10 super small sample-size overreactions already taking hold.
8. Chicago Bulls set the record for players-only meetings
After one game, the Chicago Bulls have already had an impromptu players-only meeting. There’s no database for the official number of players-only meetings in one season, but the Bulls are currently on pace for 82. While they have little chance of setting any on-court records, they do have an opportunity to set the unofficial record for players-only meetings. Hopefully, they push for greatness in the only way they can, and by the end of the season, everyone is saying, “This could have just been an email.”
7. The Orlando Magic produce a top-3 defense
Abra-kadabra-alakazam the Orlando Magic are the best defensive team in the league. While no one will confuse the Houston Rockets with the Indiana Pacers, holding any team to an offensive rating of 90.4 is cause for celebration.
The Magic were a mediocre defense last season, but they have the look of a scary unit. They have size and length at every position, jettisoned one of the worst defenders in the league last season in Bol Bol, and replaced him with a hopefully healthy Jonathan Isaac. While it’s tough to project them as the best defense in the league, they’re an early contender for that distinction, and finishing in the top 10 should be their baseline. The Magic are building something magical on the defensive end, and a top-three defense should be the result.