The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
1. Ryan Giggs — 13 Premier League titles
Ryan Giggs won the Premier League more than anyone with 13 titles. The former Manchester United player was also the record appearance maker in the competition until Gareth Barry overtook his record.
Giggs was key to the Red Devils' success under Sir Alex Ferguson and his commitment to the club is something that is missed in their current roster.
The left-midfielder made just 64 appearances for Wales but also played four times for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games.
The Welshman went on to be the interim and assistant manager at United. He was also the manager of Wales until he resigned in 2022. Giggs is yet to return to soccer.
2. Paul Scholes — 11 Premier League titles
Paul Scholes won 11 Premier League titles and was one of Manchester United's most loyal servants. He was one of the best passers of the ball in the history of the competition and could score remarkable goals.
Scholes retired in 2011 but came back the following year and helped them win the league during the 2012-13 season.
Since retiring again from soccer he has coached Salford as a caretaker manager and had a brief spell at Oldham Athletic.
Scholes now works as a pundit who is not afraid to share his honest opinions on the game.