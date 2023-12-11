The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
3. Gary Neville — 8 Premier League titles
Gary Neville is often self-deprecating about his playing career but he would not have won eight Premier League titles had he not been a very good player.
The right-back spent his whole career with United and was a very consistend and reliable player.
Neville worked as assistant manager to Roy Hodgson with England but had an unsuccessful spell in charge of Valencia in LaLiga.
Despite his poor record as a coach, Neville has carved out a very good career in the media where he is an excellent pundit on Sky Sports.
4. Denis Irwin — 7 Premier League titles
Denis Irwin won the Premier League seven times with Manchester United. However, he started his career with one of their bitter rivals.
Irwin played for Leeds United and Oldham Athletic before enjoying his success with United. After leaving Old Trafford, he finished his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He made 56 caps for Ireland and played at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.
After retiring from soccer, Irwin worked as a presenter on MUTV.