The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
5. Roy Keane — 7 Premier League titles
Roy Keane was known as being one of the hardest-ever Premier League players and he also won the title seven times with Manchester United.
The Irishman also played for Nottingham Forest and finished his career with the Scottish side Celtic.
Since retiring from soccer, Keane managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town. He was recently linked with a return to Sunderland but opted to not take the role.
He currently works as a no-nonsense pundit on Sky Sports and ITV Sport.
6. David Beckham — 7 Premier League titles
David Beckham is a player that transcends soccer due to his celebrity status. His recent Netflix documentary was a draw not only to fans of the beautiful game.
However, Beckham was a very good player who won the Premier League seven times. He also won league titles in MLS with the LA Galaxy, LaLiga with Real Madrid and Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.
Beckham also holds the record for the most free-kicks scored in the Premier League with 18. However, James Ward-Prowse who currently plays for West Ham United is just one behind him.
Beckham is now the co-owner of Inter Miami and has managed to lure some top players to the club including Lionel Messi.