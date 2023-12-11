The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
7. Nicky Butt — 6 Premier League titles
Nicky Butt won six Premier League titles with Manchester United. The midfielder then went on to represent Newcastle United, Birmingham City and South China.
Since retiring from soccer he was a coach at United and was part of Ole Gunnar Soljskaer's backroom team.
Butt is also a co-owner of Salford City along with Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and David Beckham.
8. Phil Neville — 6 Premier League titles
Phil Neville's recent appointment as the head coach of the Portland Timbers was not welcomed by the club's main supporters groups. However, it is easy to forget that he was a great footballer.
Neville won six Premier League titles with Manchester United and also had a lengthy career with Everton.
Since retiring from soccer, he coached the England Lionesses and took them to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup,
Neville was then head coach of Inter Miami and then Canada's assistant before taking charge of Portland.