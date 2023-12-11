The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
9. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — 6 Premier League titles
Ole Gunnar Solkjaer time as manager of Manchester United was not an overwhelming success but as a player for the club he was a prolific striker.
He is often considered a super-sub who is known for his late goals including the one in the 1999 Champions League final.
Solskjaer has worked a coach with Molde in Norway, Cardiff City and United. He is yet to return to management since leaving Old Trafford in 2021.
10. Rio Ferdinand — 6 Premier League titles
Rio Ferdinand won six Premier League titles and has gone down as one of the best defenders in the competitions history.
Ferdinand started his career with West Ham United before joining Leeds United and then on to Old Trafford. He finished his career with Queens Park Rangers.
Since retiring he has worked as a pundit on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).