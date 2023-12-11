The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
11. Peter Schmeichel — 5 Premier League titles
Peter Schmeichel is one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premeir League history who won five titles with Manchester United.
After leaving Old Traffod he played for Sporting Lisbon but returned to England with Aston Villa before ending his career with United's local rivals Manchester City.
His son Kasper also won a Premier League title with Leicester City during their remarkable 2015-16 season.
12. Andy Cole — 5 Premier League titles
Andy Cole won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. He also scored 121 goals in 275 games for the club.
He also played in the Premier League for Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and Sunderland.
Despite his prolific form at club level, Cole played just 15 times for England scoring only once.