The 15 most decorated players in Premier League history
Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013 but they were once dominant and produced some of the most decorated players in the competition. Here are the 15 most decorated players in Premier League history.
13. Wes Brown — 5 Premier League titles
Wes Brown won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. He is often an underrated defender but he still made 362 appearances for the Red Devils.
After leaving Old Trafford, Brown played for Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers before finishing his career with the Indian side Kerala Blasters.
Brown also made 23 appearances for England. Since retiring he was a coach at Blackburn Rovers' academy.
14. John O'Shea — 5 Premier League titles
John O'Shea lifted the Premier League title five times with Manchester United. He also had spells at Sunderland and Reading after leaving Old Trafford.
O'Shea played 118 times for Ireland where he has also worked as an assistant coach. He has also spent time coaching Reading and Stoke City.
The Irishman is currently an assistant coach to Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City.
15. John Terry — 5 Premier League titles
The only non-Manchester United player in this list is John Terry who won five Premier League titles with Chelsea.
The Blues legend finished his career with Aston Villa before becoming their assistant manager under Dean Smith. He also worked under Smith at Leicester City.
He is yet to work as a manager but has been linked with many jobs in English soccer.