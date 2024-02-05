Top 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
The Premier League's transfer window has recently shut but due to the division's profitability and sustainability regulations, there were not many massive moves. However, here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history.
1. Phillippe Coutinho - Liverpool to Barcelona - €135 million
Phillippe Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter Milan and went on to become a star at Anfield. He scored 54 goals and made 45 assists in 201 appearances for the club. However, the Brazilian never won anything with the Reds. Whilst at the club, he was a runner-up in both EFL Cup, Europa League and they came second to Manchester City in the Premier League.
He was transferred to Barcelona for €135 million. The move delivered trophies for the Brazilian as he won LaLiga twice. However, he did not quite live up to his transfer fee. He was sent on loan to Bayern Munich and then joined Aston Villa permanently. His move to Villa has not been a success and he is currently on loan at the Qatari side Al-Duhail.
2. Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea - €121 million
Enzo Fernandez arrived at Chelsea from Benfica having already won the World Cup with Argentina. He made his name in club soccer with River Plate before being transferred to Benfica and then on to the Blues.
His honors list already includes not just the World Cup but the Argentine Primera Division, Copa Sudamericana and the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
The midfielder is yet to live up to his €121 million price tag at Chelsea, as he is part of a side struggling in the Premier League. However, he could still win the EFL Cup this season, as Mauricio Pochettino's team face Liverpool in the final later this month.
3. Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Manchester City - €117.5 million
Jack Grealish was prized away from his boyhood club Aston Villa to Manchester City for €117.5 million. This makes him the most expensive Englishman ever.
Grealish may not have lived up to his potential at City in terms of end product. He has scored just 14 goals and made 17 assists in 113 games for the club. However, he has already won the Premier League twice, Champions League, Club World Cup and FA Cup with Pep Guardiola's side.