Top 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
The Premier League's transfer window has recently shut but due to the division's profitability and sustainability regulations, there were not many massive moves. However, here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history.
4. Declan Rice - West Ham United to Arsenal - €116.6 million
Declan Rice will go down as one of West Ham United's greatest-ever captains. He helped deliver the club the Europa Conference League but inevitably moved on to pastures new.
London rivals Arsenal were his next destination who signed him for €116.6 million. Rice has hit the ground running for the Gunners and is part of a side challenging for the Premier League title this season. Not bad for a player who was released by Chelsea at the age of 14.
5. Moises Caicedo - Brighton to Chelsea - €116 million
Like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo is another one of Chelsea's big-money signings under Todd Boehly's era of owning the club. Caicedo has also failed to live up to his price tag but he is still just 22, so he has time on his side.
Caicedo started his career at Independiente del Valle in his native Ecuador. He then moved to Brighton & Hove Albion who have become experts at developing young South American talent. Caicedo could have joined Liverpool where he would be challenging for the Premier League. However, he opted for a move to the Blues, who are a side that is now in the bottom half of the league.
6. Eden Hazard - Chelsea to Real Madrid - €115 million
Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid from Chelsea for €115 million is one of the worst transfers in World soccer. Hazard was a star at Stamford Bridge where he won the Premier League twice, Europa League twice and the FA Cup.
However, at Real Madrid he played just 76 times, scoring seven goals and making 12 assists. He struggled with injuries and could not stay fit during his time at the Bernabeu. He retired after leaving the club at the age of just 32.