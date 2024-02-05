Top 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
The Premier League's transfer window has recently shut but due to the division's profitability and sustainability regulations, there were not many massive moves. However, here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history.
7. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan to Chelsea - €113 million
Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea from Inter Milan is another move that flopped. He was a young player at the Blues but missed the decisive penalty in the club's penalty shootout loss to Bayern Munich in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup.
He went on to play for Everton and Manchester United in the Premier League before joining Inter Milan. His return to Chelsea was a flop with the player scoring just eight times in 26 league games before being loaned back to Inter Milan. He is still a Chelsea player but is now on loan at AS Roma.
8. Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United - €105 million
Paul Pogba started his career at Manchester United and made just three Premier League appearances before joining Juventus. He was a star at the Italian side and won Serie A four times with the club.
However, his return to United for €105 million was mixed. He scored 29 goals in 154 Premier League games and won the Europa League and EFL Cup. However, he was too inconsistent, struggled with injuries and became a figure of United's decline in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.
He returned to Juventus but again was plagued by injuries and he is now suspended after failing a doping test.
9. Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid - €101 million
Gareth Bale was a great player for Tottenham Hotspur and got a dream move to Real Madrid for €101 million. He won the Champions League five times and La Liga three times at the Bernabeu. Bale also scored 106 goals in 258 games for Los Blancos.
He is the most successful British player to play for Real Madrid. However, their supporters still turned on him and claimed he cared more about playing for Wales and golf than the Spanish side.
After leaving Madrid, Bale headed to America to play for Los Angeles FC where he scored a crucial goal in their MLS Cup victory over the Philadelphia Union. He retired from the game after playing in the 2022 World Cup with Wales.