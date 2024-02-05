Top 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
The Premier League's transfer window has recently shut but due to the division's profitability and sustainability regulations, there were not many massive moves. However, here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history.
10. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich - €95 million (tied)
Harry Kane was a star for boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur but could not win anything with the club. They got to the final of the Champions League and the EFL Cup and suffered defeat both times.
In search of silverware, Kane joined Bayern Munich for €95 million. He has been a success and has already scored 24 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season. However, trophies are still not guaranteed as Bayern are out of the DFB-Pokal and are currently trailing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.
10. Antony - Ajax to Manchester United - €95 million (tied)
Antony is another Manchester United flop who is yet to live up to his astronomical price tag. He joined the club from Ajax for €95 million but has scored just four goals in 44 games for the club. The Brazilian has skills in his locker but they count for nothing if there is no end product.
He is just 23 so has time on his side but he also has allegations of domestic violence hanging over him.
12. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United to Real Madrid - €94 million
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United for €94 million and arguably became the best player in the World. During his time with Los Blancos he had an individual rivalry with Lionel Messi of Barcelona. This spurred the two players on and it is still argued to this day as to which player is best.
Ronaldo won La Liga twice and the Champions League four times whilst at the Bernabeu. He also scored a remarkable 450 goals in 438 games for the club. He then joined Juventus before returning to United. His return to Old Trafford turned sour and he was released by the club before joining the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.