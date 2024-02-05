Top 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
The Premier League's transfer window has recently shut but due to the division's profitability and sustainability regulations, there were not many massive moves. However, here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Premier League history.
13. Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig to Manchester City - €90 million
Josko Gvardiol would be the least well-known player on this list. However, Manchester City paid a lot of money to RB Leipzig for his services.
Gvardiol has flown somewhat under the radar but has performed well for City. He has played 17 times in the Premier League, where he has operated as both a left-back and a center-back.
Gvardiol's price tag of €90 million makes him the most expencive defender in World soccer.
14. Harry Maguire - Leicester City to Manchester United - €87 million
Harry Maguire was the most expensive defender ever before Josko Gvardiol's move to Manchester City. Manchester United paid €87 million to Leicester City for Maguire.
Maguire's time at United has been mixed. He became their captain and won the EFL Cup with the side. However, he has since been stripped of the captaincy and dropped but has forced his way back into Eric ten Hag's lineup.
15. Darwin Nunez - Benfica to Liverpool - €85 million (tied)
Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for €85 million but his move was overshadowed by Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City. Nunez has still managed 26 goals in 77 games for the Reds but has been inconsistent.
15. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United - €85 million (tied)
Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund has been a flop. He scored just 12 goals in 82 games for the club and now finds himself back on loan at Dortmund.