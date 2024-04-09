Top 15 oldest players in MLS history
MLS is often thought of as being a retirement home and rightly so in some cases. Here are the top 15 oldest players in MLS history.
1. Pat Onstad — 43 Years, 2 Months, 22 days
It was not the final game to remember for Pat Onstad as his D.C. United team lost 4-1 to the Colorado Rapids. However, Onstad playing in goal in that game back in 2011 still holds the record for the oldest MLS player ever.
Onstad's career predates MLS, his career started with the Vancouver 86rs (now Vancouver Whitecaps) in 1987. He then played for the likes of Winnipeg Fury, Toronto Blizzard, Toronto Rockets, Montreal Impact, Edmonton Drillers, Toronto Lynx, and Rochester Raging Rhinos (now Rochester New York). He even had a spell in Scotland with Dundee United.
Onstad did not play in MLS until 2003 when he joined the San Jose Earthquakes, before playing for the Houston Dynamo and then on to D.C. United. He won MLS Cup once with the Earthquakes and twice with Houston. Onstad also played 60 times for Canada.
Upon retiring from playing, Onstad worked multiple roles at different MLS clubs. This included assistant coach at D.C. United, Toronto FC chief scout, assistant coach and then technical director at the Columbus Crew. He is currently the general manager at the Houston Dynamo.
2. Preki — 42 Years, 3 Months, 21 Days
Preki went out in style scoring a late equalizer in his final MLS game. He found the back of the net in the 90th minute for Sporting Kansas City against FC Dallas back in 2005.
Predrag Radosavljevic -to give him his full name — was born in Yugoslavia and played for Red Star Belgrade before moving to America to play indoor soccer for the Tacoma Star. He also played for the St. Louis Storm and the San Jose Grizzlies. However, he also had spells back in Europe with Raslatts, Everton and Portsmouth.
Preki joined MLS when it started with the Kansas City Wizards who he would play for 241 times and win MLS Cup with them in 2004. He also had a spell with the Miami Fusion and played 28 times for the USMNT.
He has coached in MLS with Chivas USA and Toronto FC. Preki is now an assistant coach with the Seattle Sounders.
3. Kasey Keller — 41 Years, 10 Months, 24 Days
Kasey Keller had a very notable career in Europe before returning to America to play for the Seattle Sounders. He would play 118 times for the Sounders and his final MLS game came in a 3-1 over Chivas USA.
Keller started out with the Portland Thorns before heading to England to play for Millwall. He also played in the country for Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Fulham. Keller also represented Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
The goalkeeper represented the United States 102 times and now works as a pundit on ESPN.
4. Marcus Hahnemann — 41 Years, 4 Months, 4 Days
Marcus Hahnemann started and finished his career with the Seattle Sounders. His final MLS game came in a 2-0 defeat to FC Dallas.
In between his stints with the Sounders, Hahnemann played for the Colorado Rapids, Fulham, Rochdale, Reading, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton. He also played nine times for the USMNT.
5. Carlos Valderrama — 41 Years, 18 Days
Carlos Valderrama is a Colombian legend with 111 caps for his country and is instantly recognizable for his long curly blond hair.
Prior to playing in MLS, Valderrama represented Union Magdalena, Millonarios, Deportivo Cali, Montpellier, Real Valladolid, Independiente Medellin and Atletico Junior.
In MLS, he played for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, Miami Fusion and the Colorado Rapids. His final game came in a 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Wizards -- with Valderrama assisting Mark Chung's goal.
6. Claudio Suarez — 40 Years, 9 Months ,24 Days
Legendary Mexican defender Claudio Suarez joined Chivas USA in 2006 and played 64 times in MLS. His final appearance came in a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Wizards.
Before playing in the United States, Suarez played in Mexico for Pumas, Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres. He also played a remarkable 177 times for the Mexican national team.
7. Tim Howard — 40 Years, 7 Months
Tim Howard is best known for his time in the Premier League with Everton and Manchester United. However, he also had two spells in MLS with the New York Red Bulls and the Colorado Rapids.
His final MLS game came in a 3-1 defeat for the Rapids against LAFC. Howard also amassed 121 caps for the USMNT and now works as an analyst for NBC's Premier League coverage.
8. Faryd Mondragon — 40 Years, 4 Months
Faryd Mondragon had quite a journeyed career which included a stint with the Philadelphia Union. He played 27 times in MLS for the Union -- with his final game coming in a 1-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls.
Prior to playing in MLS, Mondragon also represented Deportivo Cali, Koln, Galatasaray, Metz, Real Zaragoza, Independiente, Santa Fe, Argentinos Juniors, Cerro Porteno and Real Cartagena. He also played 51 times for Colombia.
9. Nick Rimando — 40 Years, 3 Months, 19 Days
The player with the most appearances in MLS also makes this list of oldest players. Nick Rimando played 514 times in MLS for Real Salt Lake, D.C. United and Miami Fusion. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his final game -- a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Rimando won MLS Cup once with D.C. United and once with Real Salt Lake. He also played 22 times for the USMNT. Rimando currently works as a goalkeeping coach for the Real Monarchs in MLS Next Pro.
10. Carlo Cudicini — 39 Years, 11 months, 6 Days
Carlo Cudicini will be remembered by fans of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for his time in English soccer. After leaving Spurs, Cudicini then joined the LA Galaxy.
Cudicini played 25 times for the LA Galaxy, with his final MLS game coming in a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas. He now works for Chelsea as their loan player-manager.
11. Kei Kamara — 39 Years, 7 Months, 6 Days (ongoing)
Kei Kamara is still an active player in MLS, he is with LAFC and played in the recent El Trafico derby against LA Galaxy.
Kamara has also represented a remarkable 11 different teams in MLS. Along with LAFC, he has also been with Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, CF Montreal, Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps, Chicago Fire, San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United.
12. Brad Guzan — 39 Years, 6 Months, 29 Days (ongoing)
Brad Guzan is also still currently playing in MLS for Atlanta United. He played in last weekend's 1-1 draw with New York City FC.
Guzan won MLS Cup with Atlanta in 2018 and has also represented Chivas USA in the division. The former USMNT goalkeeper will also be remembered for his time in England with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and Hull City.
13. Eduardo Sebrango — 39 Years, 6 Months, 14 Days
Eduardo Sebrango played just seven times in MLS. All his games came for CF Montreal -- with his final game coming in a 1-0 defeat to the New England Revolution. The forward did not score in MLS but had successful spells elsewhere in North America.
He started his career with the Cuban side Sancti Spiritus before representing the likes of Vancouver 86rs, Rochester Raging Rhinos, Hershey Wildcats, Montreal, Vancouver Whitecaps and Lanaudiere-Nord. He also played 23 times for Cuba.
14. Rick Titus — 39 Years, 5 Months, 27 Days
Rick Titus played in MLS for the Colorado Rapids and Toronto FC. His final game came in a 3-1 defeat for Toronto against Chivas USA.
Titus also represented Trinidad and Tobago four times. He also played for multiple indoor soccer teams and in the lower divisions of soccer in North America.
15. Lothar Matheus — 39 Years, 5 Months, 19 Days
Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matheus came to MLS at the end of his career to play for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars. His final game for the MetroStars came in a 4-3 defeat to the New England Revolution. He won the Eastern Division in his only year in MLS.
Matheus then went on to become a coach and was manager of both Bulgaria and Hungary. He has also worked as a TV pundit and columnist.