2 Bengals to blame for gut-wrenching Week 2 loss to Chiefs
By Lior Lampert
Whenever the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs meet, we get a thrilling affair, and Week 2 of the 2024 NFL campaign was no different.
The Bengals took a six-point lead to halftime, only to see the Chiefs rally and secure the win as time expired. Frankly, it felt like a game Cincy could've and should've had, especially given their defense contained Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and disrupted him.
Nonetheless, the Bengals squandered an opportunity to send a statement to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Instead, they're staring down the barrel, falling to 0-2 following the 26-25 loss to the Chiefs.
Perhaps no two components deserve to be held liable more for the Bengals' harrowing defeat at Arrowhead Stadium.
2. The refs
Two dubious fourth-quarter penalties on the Bengals had a massive impact on the result of the showdown between Cincinnati and Kansas City.
The first penalty was an unsportsmanlike conduct on Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He wanted a flag on Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, only to get so riled up about it that the officials disciplined him.
With 10 minutes and change remaining in the final frame, Chase's meltdown turned what would've been a third-and-manageable situation to third-and-22. Cincinnati's drive stalled out afterward, leading to a 53-yard field goal from Evan McPherson. While the Bengals scored, they left points on the board, which proved costly.
The ensuing devastating penalty was on fourth-and-16 with 48 seconds remaining. In a do-or-die moment, Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony was called for a heartbreaking pass interference penalty, moving the chains for Kansas City.
Kansas City got a fresh set of downs, and the spot foul advanced the ball 29 yards, putting them in field goal range. From there, the Chiefs ran out the clock and set up kicker Harrison Butker to boot them to victory.
Ultimately, CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore deemed it the right call. Regardless, it's unfortunate to see the zebras influence the game, and the Bengals were on the wrong end of it in Week 2.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR
As mentioned before, the late-game unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Chase hurt the Bengals. And as easy as it is to point fingers at the officiating for throwing the flag, the standout wideout must maintain his composure better.
Perhaps Chase is upset about his failed contract extension with the Bengals and took his frustrations out on the ref. However, that doesn't excuse acting in that manner, especially at that juncture of the ballgame.
In a one-point contest, settling for a field goal instead of potentially scoring a touchdown because of a penalty is inexcusable. Chase's explosive behavior affected his team -- in the worst way possible.
To make matters worse, Chase was particularly ineffective as a receiver. He caught four of his five targets for 35 yards, and the latter ranked third among Cincy pass-catchers. With Tee Higgins sidelined because of a hamstring injury, the Bengals are relying on the 24-year-old now more than ever, and he failed to deliver.
Sans Higgins, Chase had/has a prime opportunity to prove his worth to the Bengals franchise when they presumably resume contract talks next offseason. Alas, he's only straining himself.