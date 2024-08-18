2 Brian Snitker replacements who never played for the Braves, 1 who did
The Atlanta Braves have seen stability in their front office, coaching staff and roster for the last few years. They have been a well-oiled machine that has dominated big league baseball for the last few years. But 2024 has looked different.
Injuries have destroyed the roster, and they just continue to get worse. Snitker's contract expires after next season and MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated that he could retire from being a manager. It's only speculative at this point though.
If Snitker does move on, we need to stay up to date on some of the best candidates to take over, looking at both the candidates that have direct connections to Atlanta and those that don't.
3. Former Braves coach Ron Washington would be a great candidate to bring back
Last offseason, the Braves lost one of their most respected coaches, Ron Washington, as Washington went off to restart his managing career with the Los Angeles Angels. The legendary coach broke the hearts of many in Atlanta when he made this announcement, but Braves players and fans couldn't help but be happy that he was continuing his managing career a decade after the last time he was a skipper.
Now, with Snitker potentially looking to retire from baseball, the Braves could look to form a reunion with Washington a lot earlier than expected. If Snitker is actually on the way out, Washington would fit perfectly back in the Braves dugout.
There may not be a coach or player that's been more respected in the Braves organization over the last 20 years than Washington is. His knowledge of the game is incredible and watching him coach his players on the fundamentals day in and day out was the best.
Washington has been given a terrible roster in Los Angeles with the Angels. He never really had a chance to win. When he was given competitive rosters with the Texas Rangers, Washington excelled as a skipper. Given his track record and his standing with the Braves, he would be the perfect candidate to bring back to Atlanta.
2. Seven year Braves veteran Mark DeRosa could start his managing career with the Braves
One manager that has very limited managing experience, but a connection to the Braves, is MLB Analyst Mark DeRosa.
The Athletic Staff discussed some potential managerial candidates last offseason and Zack Meisel mentioned DeRosa as a potential manager.
"DeRosa, 48, managed Team USA in the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, his first professional coaching experience," wrote Meisel. "The University of Pennsylvania product bounced around to eight different teams during a 16-year big-league career. He spent his first seven seasons with the Braves."
This kind of signing would come with the obvious risk of DeRosa's lack of experience, although he did manage Team USA to a silver medal in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. But that could be exactly what the Braves need. They're a young team that's dominated baseball by using their young and exciting play style. For them to go out and acquire an analyst that's under the age of 50 to lead their team may just work out perfectly.
DeRosa spent seven years of his lengthy MLB career with the Braves and he has a good relationship with a ton of front offices across the league. His reputation and baseball IQ are both well respected parts of him.
1. Marlins' manager Skip Schumaker never played for the Braves, but he would be a good manager fit
Out of all the managers in the market, Miami Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker may be the most highly sought after manager of them all. He doesn't have the track record like managers like Joe Maddon and Terry Francona, but Schumaker makes up for that with his new school approach to the game.
Last season, Schumaker took a Marlins team to the postseason when they really had no business being there. That achievement alone has gained him some serious respect around the league.
This season, Schumaker's Marlins have been horrible, but it's hard to fault him for that. The front office blew the team up as they began a rebuild. They traded away any player with control or All-Star potential, giving their skipper not much to work with.
Many expect him to move on from the Marlins this offseason and if he does, the Braves could really look into bringing him on if they end up losing Snitker to retirement. That would make sense, especially if Schumaker sits a year to wait for better opportunities.
The young and energetic Braves roster needs a young and energetic manager to lead them. Schumaker could be the manager that takes over in Atlanta and leads them to multiple World Series championships over the next decade. The fit is pretty ideal for Schumaker and the Braves.