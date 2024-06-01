2 Julius Randle trades the Knicks should consider if the two sides cannot agree to an extension
The New York Knicks are the closest to elite team status as they have been in several seasons. They feel they are right there, or at least, a few steps away from being among the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
For the Knicks to be a serious contender, they must have serious players. New York wants to be serious with power forward Julius Randle, but negotiations are still far from being accomplished.
If the Knicks and Randle cannot get anything going, it'll be time to move on. Both parties should strike while the iron is hot to get what they want most moving forward.
There are two legitimate trade options for both the Knicks to explore. The most crucial objective for the Knicks this offseason is for them to give them another star alongside point guard Jalen Brunson, which they can accomplish with these potential trades.
Knicks make the trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George
One of the biggest questions this offseason is the availability of Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Paul George.
George has helped the Clippers become a serious Western Conference title contender, but both sides are showing serious stalemates in terms of what they want from each other moving forward. George wants a max, and the Clippers are not prepared to give that to him. The Clippers could move from George to clear up salary space and move on from the 213 era which has been good but not great.
George is still playing at a high level and coming off one of the most effective shooting seasons in his career. He averaged 22.6 points per game, shooting a career-high 47.1 field goal percentage and a career-high 41.3 three-point shooting percentage. The biggest knock on George is his reliability in the postseason. He averaged 19.6 points in the five games played in the postseason, the lowest since his third season in the league.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau would utilize George's all-around efficiency on the offensive side of the ball. George would also be a great compliment to Brunson on the floor. For the Clippers, they can move on from an underwhelming, get younger on their roster, and get a consistent big, something they have been missing for the past two seasons.
This trade might have to work if the Knicks were to trade for P.J. Tucker and a first-round pick.
Knicks make the trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell
Another trade that the Knicks should look into is for Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
For the past two seasons, Mitchell has played great but has been thought of as an afterthought in terms of star players in the league. While Mitchell is still playing at a high level, he is not as intense on both sides of the ball as he was with the Utah Jazz. Thibodeau’s schemes can make Mitchell play like a first-team All-Star caliber player for the Knicks. It would also help the Cavaliers as they get another talented big and more elements.
Michell averaged 28.3 points per game in his first season with Cleveland while having a career-high in field goal, three-point shooting, and free-throw shooting. This season was not as explosive as other players were utilized more. With the Knicks, Thibodeau would utilize Mitchell at his full capacity just as he is entering the prime age of 28 this September.
The Dallas Mavericks were a prime example of the explosive guard duo works in the NBA. Having two explosive guards in Brunson and Mitchell would be an exciting combination to utilize and make the Knicks into a much more dangerous team to defend.
Liking the proposed trade for Paul George, acquiring Donovan Mitchell might be more expensive for the Knicks. One or two first-round picks might have to be the answer for Mitchell and a combination of players with Randle. Knicks nation might be begging for Mitchell to come after missing out on getting him two years ago. New York's front office missed out on Mitchell, they might try again.