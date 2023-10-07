Is there a 2-minute warning in college football games?
Football fans are well familiar with the 2-minute warning, but some are wondering if the stoppage at the end of halves is a thing in college football.
There have always been major rule differences between college football and the NFL. Perhaps the most notable that football fans will recall are the catch rule -- two feet inbounds in the NFL, just one in college -- and the down-by-contact rules. In the case of the latter, a player's knee being down in college ends the play, but the player must be touched down by contact in the NFL.
As college football fans, perhaps new to the sport or even just causal followers, watch a ton of high-intensity close games this season, though, there is one NFL rule that many are wondering if it applies to the college game: the 2-minute warning.
Specifically, fans are wondering if college football has a 2-minute warning at all.
College football doesn't have a 2-minute warning, but the clock rules do change
No, college football does not have a 2-minute warning in the rule book. Unlike in the NFL, the clock does not stop based on the time remaining, only by timeouts, going out-of-bounds, or the results of plays on the field.
Having said that, the ever-important 2-minute mark in the second and fourth quarters does hold some weight in the college football world.
With the rule changes that came into effect for the 2023 season, the clock no longer stops to reset the ball on first downs throughout the entire game in college. However, in the final two minutes of each half, that changes as the clock will, in fact, be stopped after a first down. So in that capacity, there is something important with the 2-minute mark in college games.
Having said that, with the pace of play being sped up with the new clock rules in college football, you have to wonder if the rules committee for the NCAA will soon consider the 2-minute warning. It won't slow the game down, but will give teams a stoppage of play in crunch time that could prove valuable and, more importantly, provide more drama in late-game situations.