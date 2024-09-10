2 New York Jets to blame for toothless loss to 49ers
By Lior Lampert
The New York Jets entered their 2024 regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers with Super Bowl aspirations. However, their opponent wasted no time humbling them.
San Francisco blew the doors off the Jets, beating them 32-19. Despite the Niners being without arguably their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, it was an incredibly lopsided affair.
For the Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his highly anticipated return from a torn Achilles he suffered four snaps into the 2023 campaign. Alas, the 49ers rained on his comeback parade. Things got so bad for Gang Green that his backup, Tyrod Taylor, replaced him for the team's final drive.
Overall, it was a disappointing performance for Rodgers and the Jets. After they got out to a 7-3 first-quarter lead, the 49ers scored 23 unanswered points.
Offseason hype surrounding New York was palpable, but they struggled mightily in their first contest of the year. What went wrong?
Below, we'll hold these Jets accountable for their lackluster efforts versus the 49ers. Their poor outings contributed to the disproportionate outcome in the Bay Area.
2. Jets offensive/defensive lines
Frankly, the Jets lost the battle in the trenches to the 49ers — on both sides of the ball.
New York overhauled their offensive line this offseason. They added household names like eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith and fellow established veterans Morgan Moses and John Simpson. Nonetheless, standout tailback Breece Hall had minimal running lanes, demonstrated by his lowly 3.3 yards per carry.
Hall finished the game with a pedestrian stat line of 16 carries for 54 yards through the ground. He scored the touchdown that put the Jets up early, but his abysmal efficiency highlights his protectors couldn't pave roads consistently.
Conversely, the 49ers walked all over New York's defensive line. McCaffrey's backup, Jordan Mason, carved them up for chunk gains early and often en route to a career day. He turned his 28 rush attempts for 147 yards, finding paydirt twice, though one got nullified by a dicey holding penalty.
If the Jets want to be considered a genuine title contender, they must do a better job up front.
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB
As the head of the snake, it starts and ends with Rodgers if the Jets want to get where they believe they can go. His showing against the Niners is reflective of that.
Rodgers completed 13 of his 21 passes for a paltry 167 yards, one touchdown and an interception. His lone score was vintage, connecting with longtime teammate Allen Lazard on a free play for six. But beyond that, it was a quiet night for the Jets' aerial attack.
When facing a high-octane offense like the 49ers, you must bring your A-game and match their scoring output. Rodgers failed to elevate his play or uplift his supporting cast.
Entering the clash with the Niners, Rodgers won 10 consecutive games on Monday Night Football. The convincing defeat in San Francisco marked his first loss on the first day of the week since 2013.
Despite looking spry and fully recovered from the Achilles injury he suffered roughly a week ago, Rodgers put up a stinker in a hostile environment.