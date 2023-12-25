2 Packers who deserve presents and 2 who deserve coal on Christmas morning
Based on their contributions to the season that has been 2023, some members of the Packers organization deserve gifts from Santa. Others should wake up to find coal in their stockings.
By Josh Wilson
Joe Barry gets coal
No one seems to want Joe Barry in Green Bay anymore. The Christmas Eve game against the Carolina Panthers is an exemplary reason why: The Packers offense looked great, scoring 33 on the afternoon.
But meanwhile... The defense looked almost inversely bad, allowing 30 to the Carolina Panthers, who average 14.7 per game this year. Barry's defense ranks 24th in points per drive and 28th in rushing yards per attempt. The Packers defense can not stop the run game for opponents which has allowed teams to eat the clock and set up play-action opportunities, making Jordan Love's life harder than it needs to be.
Green Bay has given up over 200 rushing yards in five different games and over 100 in another five. Even in games where the Packers have managed to cool off opposing run games, the defense seems to spring a leak elsewhere, and has been all-around one of the most incomplete facets of the team this year.
Barry has been with the Packers since 2021 and the rushing defense has been not much better any of the previous years under him. Part of it could be personnel, but the buck stops with coaching.
Coal for Barry.