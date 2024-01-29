2 possible destinations for Nneka Ogwumike in WNBA free agency
Nneka Ogwumike is one of the most decorated WNBA free agents on the market, but there are really only two landing spots that make sense.
By Nick Andre
It is officially the end of an era in Los Angeles. After 12 fantastic seasons, forward Nneka Ogwumike looks to begin a new chapter in her WNBA career. She informed the Sparks earlier this week that she had no plans of re-signing with the franchise.
What a journey it was for Ogwumike in purple and gold. She was the first overall pick in 2012 after a stellar college career at Stanford. She would also blossom as an MVP, WNBA champion, and multiple-time All-Star. Ogwumike made her mark as one of the greatest players to ever wear a Sparks uniform. Playing next to stars like Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Alana Beard, and several others, Los Angeles was a top contender in the WNBA who you could never count out.
Since Parker’s departure in 2021, the Sparks have failed to grow as a playoff team. They’ve acquired and drafted great talents but things haven’t resulted in success. In those last three seasons, Ogwumike has continued to be one of the best players in the WNBA. During the 2023 season, she averaged 19.1 points along with 8.8 rebounds on 51 percent shooting. However, her great season once again resulted in her missing the postseason.
At 33 years old, Nneka Ogwumike still has tremendous value. Not only is she a force on the court but a great leader as well. Her championship experience will allow her to guide a team back to championship contention. With that being said, there are two destinations where Ogwumike can help elevate a team as a title contender.
Nneka Ogwumike could sign with the Chicago Sky
Three seasons ago, the Chicago Sky were on top of the mountain as they won their first championship in franchise history. Since then, things have changed. In 2023, Candace Parker took her talents to Las Vegas to play for the Aces while Courtney Vandersloot signed with the New York Liberty. That leaves former Finals MVP Kahleah Copper by herself. Sure, the Sky acquired talents like Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey. However, the team failed to elevate as title contenders again.
The Sky were swept by the Aces in the first round of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs. They were dominated in both matchups and were held to 35 percent shooting for the series. Since that point, changes have taken place. The Sky hired WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon as their next head coach but also lost Alanna Smith to free agency. Smith’s departure now allows Chicago to bring in a new power forward.
Chicago could be a perfect spot for Nneka Ogwumike to continue to compete for titles. This is a team with a fight mentality and she fits perfectly in their locker room. Her ability to be a great compliment next to Kahleah Copper as well as bring leadership to the rest of the young players. The Sky acquiring Ogwumike in free agency will automatically elevate the franchise as a contender again.
Nneka Ogwumike could sign with the Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm were placed in a weird predicament last season. Sue Bird retired after a legendary career and Breanna Stewart moved closer to home and signed with the New York Liberty. That left Jewell Loyd as the new franchise player for Seattle. It’s safe to say that she stepped up to the plate as she averaged 24.7 points o along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Many insiders expected the Storm to miss the playoffs last season. The team unfortunately didn’t have what it took to compete with other playoff contenders in the WNBA. Despite finishing with an 11-29 record, the team had some golden moments that sparked optimism in the team. Young players like Ezi Magbegor, Jordan Horston, and others showed positive signs as players next to Jewell Loyd. There were a few performances where the supporting cast stepped up and led the Storm to a win.
The situation in Seattle could be perfect for Nneka Ogwumike. It may take time for the franchise to develop as a title contender. However, Ogwumike joining the team is a step in the right direction. Putting her alongside Loyd could become the next, best duo in the WNBA. With Loyd’s contribution on offense as well as Ogwumike dominating inside, Seattle could be a team that could become playoff-bound during the 2024 season.