2 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
The college basketball schedule is a bit light this week with Christmas coming up, but these two ranked teams have to be careful to avoid having coal in their stocking with an upset.
The holidays are kicking into full swing at the end of this week and the college basketball season is a bit lighter as a result. With most schools in a holiday break, a lot of games on tap for AP Top 25 teams are either non-conference cupcakes or final tests prior to league play, with the notable exception of some Big East games throughout the next seven days.
Upsets are certainly going to be hard to come by this week but there is always potential for a result that leads to a shakeup in the polls, like how Memphis propelled itself into the Top 25 by taking down Clemson, a shot that was called in this space last week. Let's take a look at two more potential upset victims this week, starting in the Big East with Marquette.
No. 6 Marquette (At Providence 12/19)
The Golden Eagles have looked the part of one of the nation's best teams in the early going, with their only losses coming in a tight loss to Purdue in Maui and an upset on the road against in-state rival Wisconsin. The start of Big East play is important for Marquette, which will have to hold off UCONN and Creighton for conference supremacy, but they have a tough first league game on the road at Providence.
The first year at the helm for Kim English has gone well for the Friars, who have started 9-2 with a nice win over the Badgers on their resume. Star forward Bryce Hopkins is still dominating for Providence, averaging 17.2 points per game to lead the Friars' attack while their defense yields just 63.2 points per game.
The Amica Mutual Pavilion has been a house of horrors for the Golden Eagles, who have lost their last four trips to Rhode Island. Marquette has its work cut out ahead of them to avoid getting tripped up by the Friars on the road.
No. 10 Baylor (Vs. No. 21 Duke 12/20)
It's amazing how one game can alter the perception of a team so strongly in college basketball. Baylor walked into East Lansing with a perfect 9-0 record and got demolished 88-64 to a Spartans team that entered the game with a 4-5 record, including a loss to Nebraska earlier in the week.
While no one is denying how talented Michigan State is, getting absolutely steamrolled is not a good look for the Bears, who will have to lick their wounds quickly ahead of a neutral site tilt against No. 21 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The game is basically neutral in name only as Duke has a massive alumni base in New York City, which should turn the Garden into Cameron Indoor North for the Blue Devils.
Any lingering effects from Saturday's beatdown in East Lansing could be problematic for the Bears, who have to slow down a similarly talented Duke team that has been a bit underwhelming early on. Baylor will have to clean up a lot of things to avoid getting tripped up by the Blue Devils for their second straight defeat.