2 reasons why the Cubs signing Juan Soto is realistic, 1 reason it's a pipe dream
The Chicago Cubs make a lot of sense as a potential Juan Soto landing spot for multiple reasons, but they're far from a perfect fit.
1. The Cubs signing Juan Soto is not realistic because it's hard seeing them outbid the competition
It was widely reported that before the Nationals traded Soto to the Padres, they offered him a 15-year deal worth $440 million which he turned down. That's right, he rejected an offer that was going to pay him nearly $500 million. You'd have to think that'll only be the starting point in negotiations, meaning the Cubs would have to spend an absurd amount of money to lure him to Chicago.
With Scott Boras representing him, there's a very strong likelihood that Soto will take the offer that pays him the most money in free agency. Should we trust Tom Ricketts and the Cubs to be the highest bidder for Soto against other big market giants that will want him desperately?
The Yankees will obviously want to re-sign Soto after trading for him. The Mets are a team that's seemingly loading up for the 2025 offseason and can never be counted out with Steve Cohen. The Dodgers should have money to spend with Shohei Ohtani deferring almost all of his contract.
The Cubs are a big market team, but nothing with how they've acted in recent years suggests that they're willing to outbid aggressive spenders. Just look at this offseason. The Cubs were completely unwilling to give Cody Bellinger a long-term deal for more than half the price of what Soto is going to demand. They've been unwilling to spend big on any frontline starter, instead signing Shota Imanaga who should be good, but is not a game-changer like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.
If Soto only accepts an offer from the highest bidder, the Cubs might have no shot here. Perhaps Soto is the kind of player they'll go all-in for, but we'll have to see that to believe it.