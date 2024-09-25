2 reasons why new Pac-12 should be considered a power conference, 1 reason it's not
By Austen Bundy
The Pac-12 from late 2023 until now could be considered akin to that moment in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two where Harry finds the crippled, infant-like Voldemort in limbo.
Withered down to just two members (Oregon State and Washington State), the Pac-12 clung to its neighbor the Mountain West Conference through a football-only scheduling agreement.
Now less than a year later, both parties are allowing that agreement to expire but only because the Mountain West has realized the Pac-12 leeched off of it in order to gain access to and seduce at least five schools to join its ranks.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State (and potentially UNLV) are all joining the Pac-12 in 2026.
If it stops there at eight teams, the NCAA minimum to be FBS eligible, the Pac-12 will have added a solid lineup of up-and-coming athletic programs. With its renewed strength it could have a case to demand readmittance as a power conference yet again.
Two reasons the new-look Pac-12 should be a power conference again
1. Football: Despite a 332-851 all-time win-loss record against teams in power conferences today, the Pac-12 wisely selected Mountain West programs with a history of recently being a thorn in ranked opponents' sides. Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State in particular consistently produce NFL talent, so the alumni marketability is certainly there to be utilized.
2. Basketball: All six reported new members have made an NCAA tournament appearance at least once since 2013. The Mountain West was the closest thing to joining the Big East as one of the Power Six, and the programs chosen will offer high-caliber talent in recruitment. There's also a significant number of NBA players who have come out of these specific Mountain West programs so there's even more alumni marketability to capitalize on.
One reason why the new-look Pac-12 is not a power conference
In one word: Inferiority. The conference will have eight strong members but nowhere near the caliber the original Pac-12 contained.
The best the new Pac-12 (or Pac-8 for now) can be considered is the new home of giant killers. Power conference opponents will certainly not overlook Pac-12 teams on their future schedules as they know well what can happen if they lose focus against them.
For example, Boise State has an all-time record of 3-1 against Oregon in football. It almost made it 4-0 this season but it's still a worthy feather in its cap.
Mountain West schools have also had success in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, particularly teams like San Diego State and Utah State who most recently made deep runs.
But until the group can consistently beat power opponents or even claim a national title or two, it's still a far cry from reestablishing itself as part of the Power Five we all knew and loved for so long.