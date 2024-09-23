2 teammates who need to give Caitlin Clark more help in Game 2 against the Sun
Indiana Fever will need an entire team effort if they want to defeat the Connecticut Sun in the first round. And the display they put on Sunday in Game 1 of the three-game series was not that, a 93-69 loss.
Compared to Indiana, Connecticut looked like the way more experienced and prepared team. The Fever struggled especially on offense, in large part because rookie sensation Caitlin Clark couldn't find her shooting touch. The Sun have the top defensive rating in the WNBA, Clark struggled with their physicality (which occasionally crossed the line) and no one else stepped up.
DeWanna Bonner was the standout defensive player of the game, helping shut down Clark which ultimately set the tone for the entire game. Clark went 1-of-9 from the field in the first half and 0-of-7 against Bonner. Her length and speed disrupted Clark a lot as she had a hard time creating shot opportunities off the dribble.
So whenever Clark isn't putting up her average of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, someone else needs to step up in her place. Except no one seemed to have the urgency to do so on Sunday.
There are two players who need to step up most when Indiana and Clark are struggling and that is the frontcourt tandem of NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston.
NaLyssa Smith needs to wake up
Smith was on the floor Sunday for just nine minutes despite being in the starting lineup. She ultimately finished with zero points, one rebound, one steal, one block, and two turnovers with one foul. During the regular season, Smith had a breakout year, averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and one assist over the season, and has been a vital part of the Fever's success in the paint.
However, she was unable to step up for Indiana when they needed her most. She is up against her partner Carrington, who is holding the upper hand in the relationship on the court. Not only has Smith been proactive in the paint for Indiana, but she has also been able to spread the floor and create plays in a guard-like manner.
But she was completely ineffective in this one and spent more of the game on the bench.
Aliyah Boston to come out of her shell
Boston has a hefty task guarding Alyssa Thomas throughout this series. But this is a task that she is more than capable of handling. The Fever aren't a great defensive team but Boston is a great defensive player and they need her to be a game-changer.
She had a great game offensively and logged a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds but allowed Thomas to record a triple-double in relatively easy fashion. It was Boston's playoff debut to give her the benefit of the doubt except she needs to focus on keeping Thomas under control when she sees her matched up. And while her 17 points were great the Fever may need to lean on her even more in the post if their perimeter players can't get it going.
If Boston is able to do better on defense then the Fever can see themselves hosting Connecticut at home for a Game 3.