2 trades to save Mets playoff hopes before it’s too late
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have been on fire over their last few games. After a seven-game win streak, they’ve inched closer to the third wild-card spot in the National League. Guys like Francisco Lindor and J.D. Martinez have lifted the team back into contention and given fans a reason to believe.
After a rough start to the season, many around the league thought New York would get ready to be sellers at the deadline. With the NL being lackluster this season, the 36-39 Mets somehow find themselves in the running for a playoff spot.
Their stock is rising as of late. Across Lindor’s last 30 games, he’s posted a .315 BA with a .905 OPS and 5 HR. Martinez has proved to be a great addition to the lineup, as he currently holds a .291 BA with a .872 OPS. Pete Alonso also ranks seventh in the NL, with 16 HR this season.
New York has a ton of playoff-caliber players on the roster. Former All-Star starter Luis Severino is starting to find himself again, star closer Edwin Diaz seems to be back to his old ways, and the lineup has a ton of pop. Not to mention, they will get their ace Kodai Senga back at some point in the summer. Last season, he held a 2.98 ERA and struck out over 200 batters.
With all that said, New York could be in a position where they may need to buy rather than sell. The Mets have an intriguing history with mid-season trades. In 2015, they traded for Yoenis Cespedes, and he carried the Mets to the World Series. Here are two trades that the new president of baseball operations, David Stearns, can make to save the Mets from missing the playoffs in 2024.
2. Trade C Kevin Parada, OF Drew Gilbert, SP Mike Vasil to CHW for SP, Garrett Crochet
The Chicago White Sox are having a dreadful 2024 season, holding a 20-55 record. Rumors suggest that general manager Chris Getz is interested in trading away assets to retool for the future. An asset that would for sure bring back a big-time return, is the 24-year-old lefty Garrett Crochet.
In his first season as a starter, Crochet is becoming an even bigger trade prospect for many around the league. This season, the 24-year-old holds a 6-6 record with a 3.25 ERA and a league-leading 124 strikeouts. He also isn’t eligible for free agency until 2027, which plays a big role in MLB executives' infatuation with him.
New York needs pitching desperately. Outside of Senga, they don’t have another high-end starter in the rotation locked up for the next few seasons. They could even use a boost in the rotation this season if they intend to go for a playoff run. If they traded for Crochet, he’d instantly be the top guy in the rotation.
The Mets would need to give up a lot to acquire the 24-year-old. Luckily, they have a lot of tradable assets in both the major and minor leagues. Chicago has a lot of routes they can take with Crochet. Considering the lefty has multiple years of control left, they would likely want to garner back serious talent in a trade.
New York could offer catching prospect Kevin Parada and pitching prospect Mike Vasil. However, they might have to throw in one of their top prospects, such as middle infielder Luisangel Acuna, pitcher Christian Scott, shortstop Jett Williams, and outfielder Drew Gilbert. For the sake of this trade pitch, let's throw in Gilbert.
Executives around MLB want the 24-year-old starter. He’s having a breakout season in his first go as a starter and has an elite pitching arsenal. New York wants to get young and still win. Crochet could help them with both of those things. If Stearns is looking for another left-hander, the White Sox could be the team to call. It will take a lot to do it, and it will be Stearns' decision to make, especially since they prioritized restocking the farm system at last year's trade deadline.
1. Trade 2B, Jeff McNeil to Seattle Mariners for SP Jeter Martinez
After winning the NL Batting Title in 2022, Mets second basemen Jeff McNeil hasn’t been the same. Across his last 200 career games, the former All-Star posted a .251 BA with a .659 OPS. Power isn’t something McNeil provides, so he’s a dud in New York’s lineup when he’s not hitting consistently.
The 32-year-old has a team-friendly four-year, $50 million contract that runs through the 2027 season, which wouldn’t make it too hard to move him. His track record isn’t bad either, so there could be a few league executives who are willing to take a shot at a McNeil trade.
Trading away the veteran infielder would open up an opportunity for a young prospect to make their mark. Luisangel Acuña is an intriguing prospect who seems ready for the big-league ball club, as he’s been on a tear in Triple-A. Over his last 30 games, he holds a .306 BA with a .789 OPS. He also features elite speed on the base paths, something the Mets could use this season.
Another viable option to take McNeil’s spot is 27-year-old Luke Ritter. In Triple-A, the infielder is having a great 2024 season. This season, he holds a .262 BA with a .893 OPS, 16 HR, and 51 RBI.
Anything would be better than McNeil at this point, considering his lack of offense capabilities. He’s been out of the starting lineup more than ever before this season. Time in Queens could be running out for former All-Star. With two guys ready to make an impact at the big-league level, trading McNeil makes a lot of sense.
New York Post’s Jon Heyman recently reported that the Seattle Mariners are interested in McNeil. A trade could provide a change of scenery that the veteran second baseman needs. Getting a player like Jeter Martinez would be huge for New York.
They are motivated to build a strong pitching staff for the future. The 18-year-old could be an intriguing prospect, as Martinez posted a 1.95 ERA across one and a half minor-league seasons. The Mariners would be getting a super utility player with a respectable past. It would be a fair trade for both sides.