2 trades the Vikings should make to replace Kirk Cousins, 1 to avoid at all costs
The Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to an apparently season-ending injury against the Packers. Now what?
1. Jacoby Brissett
The Washington Commanders were in a similar position to the Vikings heading toward the NFL trade deadline with a decision to make. But while Minnesota improved to 4-4 and made selling at the deadline less likely, Washington dropped to 3-5 and now looks like the most likely seller in the league.
On Sunday, Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders are prepared to move several of their upcoming free agents, including backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett has started 48 games across four franchises during his career. He was solid for the Browns in 2022 while holding a place for Deshaun Watson, going 4-7 with a career-best quarterback rating of 88.9. He threw for 12 touchdowns and rushed for two more but also threw six interceptions.
The Vikings have Nick Mullens but he's on injured reserve until at least Week 10 and it's not immediately clear how healthy he'll be after that. Sean Mannion on their practice squad. At 0-2 in his Vikings career, that's not an encouraging option. Brissett has more quality experience and has shown a greater propensity to win than either Mullens and Mannion. And he's available, presumably for cheap.
Brissett would be unlikely to lead Minnesota to the playoffs, but he'd at least have a chance. He'd keep things stable and once again hold a place for Cousins to return in 2024 or the Vikings to find someone new to lead their franchise.
What move should the Vikings avoid?