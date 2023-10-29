2 trades the Vikings should make to replace Kirk Cousins, 1 to avoid at all costs
The Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to an apparently season-ending injury against the Packers. Now what?
Vikings should avoid Justin Fields or Kyler Murray trade
Realistically, the most likely path forward for the Vikings is to stay put, relying on Mullens or Mannion to get them through the rest of the season. That likely means giving up on the playoffs but the plus side could be an improved draft pick to find the next franchise quarterback in Minnesota.
The 2024 NFL Draft has strong depth at quarterback. The Vikings aren't going to be in a position to draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, but the likes of Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Quinn Ewers and Jordan Travis could be available later in the first round. This is a good opportunity for the Vikings to get a quality passer without having to trade up significantly.
That's why it's important to avoid the siren song of a trade for a quarterback like Justin Fields or Kyler Murray. Now isn't the time to commit a great deal of draft capital to a stand-in QB. Spending a fourth or more on Trey Lance would already be a stretch, but one that could be worth it. The likelihood of Fields or Murray actually being the franchise guy is too low to take the gamble.