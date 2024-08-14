2 Yankees prospects who could get a call-up with Jazz Chisholm on IL
By James Nolan
With Jazz Chisholm Jr. headed to the 10-day injured list with a UCL injury, the New York Yankees are in a tough spot. It will be hard to replace the newly acquired star, as he was on a tear in his first few weeks in pinstripes.
Across 14 games with his new team, the 26-year-old posted a .316 BA with a 1.062 OPS and 7 HRs. The former All-Star was fitting right in with his new teammates.
Now that he’s injured, Aaron Boone could be looking at a prospect from AAA to take over at third base. Some of the best Yankees prospects are those the fans want to see, but it wouldn’t make sense, considering that their top two prospects are outfielders.
The Yankees will need someone who can make an impact now. Since they lack depth at third base, it will be tough to replace the former All-Star. Trading for Chisholm Jr. was supposed to solve the third-base issue, but now they’re back to where they were a few weeks ago.
New York has a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. With a win on Tuesday night over the Chicago White Sox, they’re hoping to cap off a series victory on the road. Without Chisholm Jr. in the lineup, it leaves a hole where he used to be. If Boone calls someone up from Scranton, here are two that could make an impact.
Caleb Durbin
The 24-year-old infielder is having a successful season in Triple-A. Caleb Durbin is mainly a shortstop but is an excellent defender who’s quick on his feet. He lacks the power to play a corner infield spot, but his other skills could outweigh that.
Across 53 games in Triple-A, Durbin holds a .301 BA with a .901 OPS and 41 RBIs. He’s also a threat on the base paths, with 20 stolen bases total for Scranton.
On top of all the things Durbin does well, one of the best areas of his game is plate discipline. In 196 at-bats, the infielder has only struck out 23 times this Triple-A season. His .421 OBP is jaw-dropping, and the Yankees could use someone like Durbin in the order. If Durbin could replicate his production at the big-league level, he would be more than just a band-aid.
New York traded with Atlanta for Durbin a few offseasons ago, and it looks like it could pay off. His defensive versatility combined with his offensive skillset is very intriguing. With a spot open at third base, the Yankees should consider filling it with the 24-year-old.
Oswald Peraza
An easy choice to call up from Triple-A to play third base for the Yankees would be Oswald Peraza, as he’s been playing third base for Scranton this season. He’s a great defender, as he used to be a shortstop before shifting to third. Even though his 2024 numbers in Triple-A are down, the ball bounces off his bat.
The 24-year-old still has a high amount of upside offensively. After getting called up for 18 games in 2022, Peraza posted a .306 BA with a .833 OPS. He struggled to produce in 2023 and hasn’t been with the big league club since.
At this point in the season, the Yankees might need someone like Peraza. Calling up a fresh prospect would be flashy and intriguing, but New York is in a tight division race. They could use someone who’s been to the show before.
Right now, Peraza is playing his best baseball this season with Scranton. In July, the infielder finished the month with a .279 BA and a .820 OPS. In August, Peraza has posted a .258 BA with a 1.088 OPS.
If there’s a time to call Peraza up in 2024, it’s right now. He could use a second chance to prove he has what it takes, and Boone needs a third baseman.