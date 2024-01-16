20 best NBA players who are available for trade right now
On January 15, players who re-signed in the offseason officially become trade-eligible, and unofficially NBA trade season begins. These are the 20 best players available for trade right now.
10. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
In terms of pure basketball talent, Zach LaVine might be the best player currently available, but he has a few things working against him. His health is of significant concern as he has an ACL tear in his past, an additional knee surgery, and just missed time this season with foot inflammation. To be productive, you need to be on the court, and LaVine is no guarantee to suit up.
LaVine also has a massive contract. He’s owed $40.6 million this season, $129.1 million over the next three seasons, and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 season. To get LaVine, you need to send out a tremendous amount of talent, and then you’re on the hook for a massive deal that has significant downside should he get hurt again.
For as many negatives as there are with LaVine, this is still the best scorer available. In a down year, he’s averaging 20.1 points per game on a 52.8 percent effective field goal percentage, and over the past six seasons, he has averaged 24.8 points per game. It’s easy to get caught up in asset value management and forget that LaVine is an efficient 25-points-per-game scorer.
There aren’t a ton of teams who can trade for LaVine without facing financial armageddon, but he’s an impact player. A hot two weeks before the trade deadline could be enough for a team to take the plunge and make a deal for the best scorer on the market.
9. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets might want to keep Miles Bridges long-term, but they should be actively shopping him. He’s a wing capable of scoring at all three levels and is on a fantastic one-year deal worth $7.9 million. However, the reason he is on such a good deal is due to serious legal concerns, which may make a team think twice before acquiring him.
Teams routinely overlook bad behavior in the name of talent, and Bridges has a ton of it at an incredible price. His production has taken a hit this season after missing all of last season due to his legal issues, but for under $8 million, it might be worth it to a contender to part with a first-round pick to see if he can get back on track.
8. Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz
Kelly Olynyk has been exceptional for the Utah Jazz this season and is the best stretch forward/center on the market. He’s shooting 42.9 percent from 3 this season and chipping in a career-best 4.5 assists per game in only 21.1 minutes a night. If the Jazz keep winning, they may opt to keep him, but he’s in the final year of his deal at only $12.2 million.
With how well Olynyk has played, the Jazz may not be able to say no to a team that dangles a first-round pick. Olynyk’s ability to shoot and pass at the forward spot makes him an instant offensive upgrade. He can anchor a second unit and play off of starters when extra offense is needed. Most contenders would be fine sacrificing two or three deep bench options to add an impact rotation piece.
7. Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson is on one of the best contracts in the sport. He’s owed $20 million this season and $74 million over the next four seasons on a contract that descends. The long-term value of his deal is excellent, and he’s a solid option on the wing. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 18.9 points per game on 36.2 percent shooting for the hapless San Antonio Spurs. If placed in a better offensive environment, Johnson could see his efficiency soar.
The only reason the Spurs would consider moving Johnson is he’s superfluous next to Devin Vassell, who has emerged as a better player. The cost to land Johnson won’t be cheap, but he offers contenders an immediate upgrade to their team and their financial outlook. Considering he isn’t a special shot creator, finally playing next to real impact talent could see his production improve, even in a reduced role.
6. Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets need to move Terry Rozier as soon as possible. Rozier is a good player who is in the midst of a career offensive season. His Offensive Box Plus-Minus of 4.1 is a top-25 mark and is backed up by his 24.0 points per game on solid efficiency. For as great as Rozier has been this season, he was equally awful last season. The Hornets should move Rozier when his value is high before it inevitably comes back to Earth.
Rozier’s contract, based on his current production, is a bargain, but baking in an inevitable regression, he’s still on a solid contract. He’s owed $23.2 million this season and $74.7 million over the next three, which is impact offense at the going rate.
Unlike many of the players listed before, Rozier is capable of going off and winning a playoff game. He’s a fine lead ball handler and an exceptional secondary option. He can score off the ball and still create solid looks when tasked with running the show. He’d be a great fit in Los Angeles, and outside of salary, he probably won’t be too expensive to land due to the length of his deal.