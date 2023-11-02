2023-24 NBA City Edition jerseys available now
The NBA City Edition gear has dropped for the 2023-24 season. The reactions from fans has been a bit mixed, but the NBA is going all-in on them this year.
Courts have been designed in conjunction with the jerseys - and those will be used during NBA in-season tournament games.
So if you love your team's new uniform, great! If you don't... it might be a long year.
Are NBA teams using special courts this year?
Yes and they're a bit wild.
As part of the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, team's will be using fully-painted courts during the games. You can check them out below or on X.
NBA City Edition history
Beginning in 2017 Nike and the NBA partnered up to design new uniforms for all league teams. The goal was to design a uniform that not only embraced the history of the franchise, but also incorporated the city each team calls 'home.'
Fans have loved most of the designs, feeling that it connects to the culture of the city and the die-hards that pack the arena on gameday.
For our money, 2018-19 had the coolest designs as a whole. But there's something undeniably special about each uniform - especially once the team's explain the design process and choices.
Obviously it has been a successful project. So successful in fact that we've seen MLB do something similar with their 'City Connect' uniforms.
When will teams wear their City Edition uniforms?
Teams will wear the new threads multiple times throughout the season, with staggered debuts occurring.
The first team to confirm a court date is the Orlando Magic, who will wear them on November 6.
