2023 Grant Thornton Invitational tee times, format, field, purse, how to watch

Grant Thornton Invitational Tee Times, Format and What to Know
The Grant Thornton Invitational promises to be one of the most exciting golf events in recent memory as the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour combine forces for the first co-sanctioned event in nearly 25 years in the world of golf.
16 mixed teams -- one PGA and one LPGA player paired together -- will compete in the three-day tournament at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, FL from Dec. 8-10 in what should be a thrilling showdown featuring some of the best in the world, including some big names such as Nelly Korda, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Rose Zhang, Sahith Theebala, Lilia Vu, and many, many more.
It should be a truly monumental and exciting event at the Grant Thornton Invitational, so here's everything you need to know about the tournament, from tee times to the purse to how to watch. And yes, the format will be explained as well.
Grant Thornton Invitational tee times: Teams, field and start times
Round 1 Tee Times (Friday, Dec. 8)
Tee Times (ET)
Teams/Players
9:10 a.m.
Mel Reid-Russell Henley, Allisen Corpuz-Cameron Champ
9:25 a.m.
Leona Maguire-Lucas Glover, Madelene Sagstrom-Ludvig Aberg
9:40 a.m.
Rose Zhang-Sahith Theegala, Lilia Vu-Joel Dahmen
9:55 a.m.
Megan Khang-Denny McCarthy, Cheyenne Knight-Tom Hoge
10:10 a.m.
Brooke Henderson-Corey Conners, Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor
10:25 a.m.
Andrea Lee-Billy Horschel, Celine Boutier-Harris English
10:40 a.m.
Lydia Ko-Jason Day, Charley Hull-Justin Rose
10:55 a.m.
Nelly Korda-Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson-Rickie Fowler
The tee times for the second and third rounds will be determined by the leaderboard after each preceding round. We will update this space when they are made available.
Grant Thornton Invitational Format: What to know
The Grant Thornton Invitational format will be unique for the mixed team event being played, though there will be some familiar aspects for team golf formats. The first round will be a scramble for each team, meaning that each team will choose the best shot after each shot on each hole and play from that position.
For the second round, it will be an alternate shot format. We see this routinely on both the PGA and LPGA Tours but one player from each team will tee off on odd-numbered holes with the other partner teeing off on the even-numbered holes. Teams will then alternate who hits a shot after the set-forth order for teeing off.
Finally, the third round on Sunday will feature a modified four-ball format. Rather than each player playing their own ball, each player on a team will hit their tee shot, but then the partner will then play their teammate's ball for the rest of the hole. The lowest score for each team will be counted on each hole.
Grant Thornton Invitational payout and purse
Here's a look at the Grant Thornton Invitational payout by finishing position for the tournament, which features a $4 million total purse. The winning team will receive $1 million in prize money, but here's how every finishing position will look in those terms.
Finishing Position
Prize Money
Winner
$1 million
2nd
$560,000
3rd
$330,000
4th
$250,000
5th
$215,000
6th
$190,000
7th
$180,000
8th
$170,000
9th
$160,000
10th
$150,000
11th
$145,000
12th
$140,000
13th
$135,000
14th
$130,000
15th
$125,000
16th
$120,000
Grant Thornton Invitational TV schedule, live stream info
There will be no PGA Tour Live coverage for the Grant Thornton Invitational but the broadcast will be shown throughout all three days on Golf Channel and NBC. That means fans can stream the golf action on NBC Sports online or through the app. Fans can also sign up for FuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial for new users.
Here's a look at the full TV coverage schedule for the week at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
- Friday (Dec. 8): 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday (Dec. 9): 2-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday (Dec. 10): 1-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. ET (NBC)