2023 NBA Re-Draft: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, then what?
We're a few months into the NBA season. Which teams are already regretting their 2023 NBA Draft picks?
The 2023 NBA Draft class has historic potential. That starts with No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who is already pushing the limits of the human imagination in his first campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. What is scary is how much room Wemby has left to grow. He's still sanding the rough edges of his game, especially on offense, and the Spurs haven't really put a complete team around him.
Every draft class has its early disappointments, but there's reason for sustained confidence in just about every top-10 pick. The early struggle bus patrons — Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Taylor Hendricks — are going to be just fine. Meanwhile, the depth of the 2023 class has been on full display. Late first and early second-round picks Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandin Podziemski, and Andre Jackson Jr. are all contributing for contenders.
It's far too early for concrete assessments of the 2023 rookie class, but it's always fun to reimagine and recontextualize prospects based on new information. There are definitely a few NBA teams out there second-guessing their decisions last June. On the other hand, there are a few front offices celebrating their highway robbery and thanking the basketball gods that re-drafts don't actually occur.
Let's dive in.
Re-drafting the 2023 NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller headline exciting class
Original Pick: Victor Wembanyama
No shocker here. The Spurs continue to benefit tremendously from Victor Wembanyama's presence, even if the team around him has struggled to manufacture wins. Wembanyama is already on the shortlist of most impactful rim protectors in the NBA. Poor efficiency is a mark against him on offense, but the Spurs have thrust Wemby into a major role with minimal support. As the personnel around him improves, Wembanyama should come upon easier looks at the rim. It's easy to buy his shooting touch. He is a generational talent, as expected.
Original Pick: Brandon Miller
We were pretty staunchly Scoot Henderson > Brandon Miller in these parts, but it's hard to imagine the Hornets feeling any regret about their decision so far. Miller has adjusted seamlessly to a starting role in the NBA, averaging 15.0 points in 32.3 minutes and hitting 38.2 percent of his 3s. The playmaking hasn't translated, but Miller is a potent off-ball scorer and capable wing defender who fits an archetype every NBA team covets.
Original Pick: Scoot Henderson
It's too early to abandon ship. The Blazers have experienced every pre-draft concern that plagued Scoot Henderson first hand. His decision-making is all over the place and he's struggling to score efficiently, splitting .373/.235/.784 with 11.1 points and 4.4 assists (3.2 turnovers). Still, after returning from an ankle injury, we have started to see flashes of the star point guard we all expected. He's getting downhill, flashing as a finisher, and looking far more comfortable setting the table. It may take a while, but Portland should remain committed to Henderson.
Original Pick: Amen Thompson
The Rockets make like Lindsay Lohan and swap twins. Amen Thompson needs time and space to get back up to speed after an ankle injury, but it's hard not to be impressed by Ausar Thompson's early output for the wayward Pistons. The wing defense is borderline elite and he's supplying enough paint pressure and rim finishing to contribute on offense. He would look even better with the Rockets' spacing and offensive infrastructure. Ausar can probably contribute more to Houston's present postseason quest than Amen, while offering comparable upside.
Original Pick: Ausar Thompson
Lost in the Wizards' awful start has been a series of extremely promising performances from Bilal Coulibaly, who has scored double digits in seven of his last eight games. He's shooting 41.6 percent on 3s, making solid decisions on offense, and contributing all over the court on defense. His length, anticipation skills, and athleticism have been on full display as one of the youngest players in the NBA. Coulibaly would fit the Pistons' current needs better than any other prospect, and frankly, he might be the best upside bet, too.