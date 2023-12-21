2023 NBA Re-Draft: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, then what?
We're a few months into the NBA season. Which teams are already regretting their 2023 NBA Draft picks?
Original Pick: Anthony Black
Cason Wallace is shooting 50 percent from deep through 25 games. He has been absurdly efficient in a malleable bench role for the No. 2 seed Thunder, supplying connective tissue on offense and defending either guard position at a high level. OKC uses him all over the place on offense and in several different contexts on defense. He would help the postseason-aspirant Magic with their spacing, while further improving one of the NBA's top defenses.
Original Pick: Bilal Coulibaly
So, Jordan Poole ain't it. The Wizards need a go-to scorer and ball-handler to lead the next generation. Amen Thompson still has to iron out the 3-point shot, but he's a bolt of lightning attacking downhill with the most creative passing chops in this draft. We haven't seen much of him with Houston, but don't confuse the limitations of his role (and an early-season injury) for limitations of him as a player.
Original Pick: Jarace Walker
I'll humbly take the 'L' on Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was the No. 46 prospect at FanSided in June. Concerns about athleticism were vastly overblown. His iffy 3-point shot at UCLA felt like a mirage. He's splitting .505/.373/.842 in an expansive role for the reigning Eastern Conference champs. Jaquez can space the floor, create off drives, or lean into his unique post-up repertoire with great success. On defense, he's providing the energy and awareness needed to overcome limited lateral quickness. It's early, but Jaquez is already extremely good. He looks the part of a postseason contributor.
Original Pick: Taylor Hendricks
It has been a struggle from an efficiency standpoint for Keyonte George, but Utah handed him the starting point guard reins early on and there's no reason to jump ship. The flashes of shot creation — both for himself and for others — are extremely positive. George's pull-up shooting, physical driving, and improved court vision merit sustained investment.
Original Pick: Cason Wallace
Dereck Lively was essentially a day-one starter for a playoff team. That's extremely rare, especially at the center position. It's hard to anchor a defense in the NBA, but Lively's length, explosiveness, and anticipation skills have translated to immediate success. He's a legitimate rim deterrent. On offense, he's a hyper-efficient finisher who would provide the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey with another lob threat. Lively would boost OKC on both ends as a backup center who could also share the floor with Chet Holmgren in bigger lineups.