2023 NBA Re-Draft: Victor Wembanyama is No. 1, then what?
We're a few months into the NBA season. Which teams are already regretting their 2023 NBA Draft picks?
Original Pick: Keyonte George
Utah essentially flips first-round picks around. Taylor Hendricks has been buried in a deep frontcourt, but his defensive versatility and 3-point shooting at 6-foot-9 earned him top-10 status for a reason. The Jazz are already souring on John Collins, so it could be time for Hendricks to get his shine sooner rather than later. On paper, he's the perfect defensive four next to Walker Kessler.
Original Pick: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Marcus Sasser has been one of the few genuine bright spots for Detroit. He's buried somewhat in a deep backcourt, but his shot-making pops on a regular basis. He's one of the most versatile shooters on the team, with the quickness to beat closeouts, touch the paint, and create for others in concert with Detroit's primary ball-handlers. The Lakers could upgrade the Gabe Vincent spot in short order with Sasser.
Original Pick: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jordan Hawkins has been reliant on 3-point volume in New Orleans, but that was always the point. He's a gifted movement shooter who would thrive in a Miami system that empowers the likes of Duncan Robinson. Hawkins fits the 'Heat Culture' as a proven college winner who does bring energy and effort on defense, even if his slender frame comes with unavoidable limitations.
Original Pick: Brandin Podziemski
Nick Smith Jr. fell way too far on draft night. He has been sparsely used in Charlotte, but there's reason to believe the Warriors could derive value from a tall-ish scoring guard in lieu of Jordan Poole. Smith has hit 10-of-24 triples out of the gate and his sense for off-ball movement would align beautifully with Golden State's system.
Original Pick: Cam Whitmore
Toumani Camara was unheralded as Phoenix's No. 52 pick, but he has arguably been the most impactful rookie on Portland's roster since arriving as part of the Damian Lillard three-way trade. Camara still has to sand the rough edges of his game on offense, but he's a complete defensive juggernaut at 6-foot-8. He mucks up the game and often handles the Blazers' toughest assignments.