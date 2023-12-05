2023 New England Patriots and the five worst offenses of the Super Bowl era
The New England Patriots are fresh off another shutout at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. We are watching one of the worst offenses in history.
By Nick Villano
3. 2023 New England Patriots
Points Per Game: 12.3
There are some terrible offenses this season. The New York Giants have been terrible even before Daniel Jones went down. Now, with Tommy DeVito under center, the only good coming from Big Blue is the memes. The Jets look putrid after Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles, and they might be going for their fourth starting QB of the season. The Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers (especially with Matt Canada), and Las Vegas Raiders all have awful offenses of their own. In a world of trash, the Patriots are king.
Everything is bad about the Patriots offense. They have some players you know. Juju Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker at least have name value. Rhamodre Stevenson was supposed to be great this season. Mac Jones was an Alabama superstar in his day, and he was joining back up with former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Unfortunately, nothing worked, and the Patriots are pitiful.
Despite showing some moxie early in the season, the Patriots are getting worse every week. They were shut out by the Chargers last week, and they haven't scored in double digits since the first week of November. They've already been shut out twice, and it's probably only going to get worse.
Of course, the Patriots are likely going to get either Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, or Marvin Harrison Jr. for their troubles. It might be worth it for a franchise that's been blessed, to say the least.