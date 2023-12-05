2023 New England Patriots and the five worst offenses of the Super Bowl era
The New England Patriots are fresh off another shutout at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. We are watching one of the worst offenses in history.
By Nick Villano
2. 1992 Seahawks
Points Per Game: 8.75
No team has scored fewer points in a 16-game season than the 1992 Seattle Seahawks. The passing game might be the worst in history. David Krieg left the team in the offseason, and they didn't really replace him. So, they went into the season with former sixth-overall pick Kelly Stouffer, future World League of Football MVP Stan Gelbaugh, and Dan McGwire, the brother of MLB slugger Mark McGwire. They combined for 210 yards per game, the fewest in history.
This team was so bad, that one particular stat stands out for the first collection of weeks. Over the first 13 weeks, the Seahawks had more punts than points scored. They eventually scored more points, but barely. With nobody worried about the pass, they would stack the box to stop the run.
Ironically, the rush was working very well. Chris Warren had over 1,000 yards on just 223 carries. That is like the workload of current running backs. Despite the yards, Warren only scored three times. He was never in a position to rush the ball in the red zone.
This team could very easily be in the number one spot, but one team just makes it clear they deserve that spot. It was an offense people tell their kids about. It was one that is still the butt of jokes for ineptitude.