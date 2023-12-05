2023 New England Patriots and the five worst offenses of the Super Bowl era
The New England Patriots are fresh off another shutout at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. We are watching one of the worst offenses in history.
By Nick Villano
1. 1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Points Per Game: 7.4
The 1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers season was its second season after joining the NFL as an expansion team. The previous season, they failed to win a football, the first team to do that under the 14-game schedule. Yet, the next season was still a worse offense. They scored just 125 points in 1976. The next season, that dropped to 103.
That's because they played it safe. Despite that, they still turned the ball over a ton. They averaged 3.2 yards per play. And yet, they had 30 interceptions. 30! And passing touchdowns? They had three. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had three passing touchdowns. It seems like an NFL team could accidentally score three touchdowns through the air.
Legendary USC coach John McKay was having a helluva time trying to figure out the NFL. Egos seemed to be a major problem early in his career, and there were rumors he would cut players just for disagreeing with him. That's obviously not good, but his offense being the worst in history had to cost him his job, right? Nope, he coached the Buccaneers until 1984. Apparently, he finally learned how to coach a professional offense. He also was saved because he won the last two games of the season after losing the franchise's first 26 ever.
The Patriots likely have no chance to become the worst offense in history. This team was just so bad. Like the Patriots, they had a decent defense. Lee Roy Selmon is a legend in Tampa, but we don't see any New England legends on this team. Patriots fans will want to forget every aspect of this season and soon.