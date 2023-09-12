2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
You can always expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL. In Week 1, four of the eight defending division champions took it on the chin. Home teams managed a disappointing 6-10 record. The supposedly weak NFC completed a four-game sweep of interconference games, including Detroit’s upset of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Perhaps the real shocker came on Monday night. New Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game in the fourth quarter and Robert Saleh’s team still managed an overtime win over the visiting Bills. So here’s the first edition of the 2023 NFL Power Rankings.
Big Blue hosted the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and we’re hoping to snap a four-game losing streak to its long-time NFC East adversary. To say it was a rough outing for Brian Daboll’s club would be an understatement. The Giants finished the evening with 171 total yards on 65 plays and had more turnovers (2) than points (0).
Daniel Jones was sacked seven times in the humbling loss. Dating back to the start of last season and including the playoffs, the Giants are just 1-6-1 vs. their division rivals. They were the only NFC East team to lose in Week 1.
The rebuilt Texans and rookie quarter C.J. Stroud headed north to Baltimore for the first time since 2019 looking to get the DeMeco Ryans Era off to a good start. The Texans brought an 11-38-1 record this decade into Sunday’s clash with the Ravens and the team was looking for its first-ever win at Baltimore (0-6, including playoffs).
Stroud actually threw for 242 yards and was not intercepted. However, he was sacked five times, lost one of his two fumbles and failed to get the Texans into the end zone. Houston’s defense allowed just 265 total yards.
The Cardinals make their first appearance in Washington since 2017. The new head coach is Jonathan Gannon and the new quarterback is Josh Dobbs, acquired from the Titans via trade, and Kyler Murray remains on the mend. Dobbs finished the game with 132 yards through the air and lost two of his three fumbles.
Arizona finished the game with 210 total yards and its offense failed to score a touchdown. Gannon’s team took a 16-10 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t close the deal. Make it eight straight losses dating back to 2022.
At 7-3, the Titans appeared on its way to a fourth-straight playoff appearance a year ago. However, Mike Vrabel’s club team dropped its last seven games. On Sunday at New Orleans, the team looked to get back on the winning track. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked three times and also totaled three interceptions.
Tennessee was limited to five field goals and 285 total yards. Derrick Henry ran for only 63 yards. The Titans sacked Saints’ quarterback Derek Carr four times and picked him off once but threw for 303 yards and one score.