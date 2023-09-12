2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
Mike McDaniel’s club made its way west to SoFi Stadium for the second straight year to take on the Chargers. Miami was looking to avenge a 23-17 loss to the Bolts in 2022. It was a back-and-forth first half in which Miami owned a 20-17 lead at intermission and rolled up 326 total yards. They finished the game with 536 yards.
Tua Tagovailoa would throw for 466 yards and three scores (1 interception), two of those TD strikes to Tyreek Hill. The speedster finished with 11 grabs for 215 yards and his second score with 1:45 to play was the difference.
The Cowboys played a nearly flawless game, winning 40-0 over the Giants on the road. They forced three turnovers and ran and pummelled the Giants with efficiency, losing both the time of possession and total plays battle while still winning by a massive margin.
Dak Prescott only threw for 143 yards and didn't score a touchdown, but it wouldn't matter in the end.
Kyle Shanahan’s club made its way to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa recently inked a new contract and was available for this interconference match-up. The first time the Niners got the ball, they marched 54 yards on seven plays and took a 7-0 lead.
The offensive stars for the defending NFC West champions were running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Brandon Aiyuk. They combined for three touchdowns while defensive end Drake Jackson finished with three sacks.