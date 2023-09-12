2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
The defending AFC North champions have had a tough time with the rival Browns in recent seasons. Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, who agreed to a lucrative contract extension late last week, and the Cincinnati offense was virtually non-existent in rainy Cleveland. The Bengals gained 142 total yards on 54 plays (2.6 average).
Taylor’s defense also had no answers for Browns’ running back Nick Chubb (106 yards) and a Cleveland ground attack that rolled up 206 yards. Burrow hit on only 14-of-31 throws for a disappointing 82 yards in the loss.
The Seahawks surprised people last year by getting off to a good start and then holding on for a playoff berth. On Sunday, they hosted the Rams looking to make it three straight wins over Sean McVay’s team.
Seattle owned a 13-7 lead in the first half and then Geno Smith and the offense completely disappeared. Pete Carroll’s club came up with 12 yards of total offense in the final two quarters. That’s not a typo nor a tribute to the “12th Man.” The Seahawks were outscored 23-0 in the second half and finished the game with 180 total yards.
The Panthers look to get off to a good start against the rival Falcons. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young took his lumps against an improved Atlanta defense. He hit on 20-of-38 passes but totaled only 146 yards through the air. He found tight end Hayden Hurst for a first-half score, but he also threw a pair of interceptions.
Frank Reich’s team owned a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter but watched the Falcons score the final 17 points of the game. Miles Sanders totaled 72 of Carolina’s 154 rushing yards but lost a crucial fumble in the third quarter.
Mike Tomlin’s club won seven of its final nine games a year ago. On Sunday, they faced a tall task in hosting the 49ers. On their first possession, the Steelers lost a total of five yards. The next time they got the ball, second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett threw an interception on third down.
Pittsburgh was down, 10-0, after 15 minutes of play and outgained in total yardage, 118-2. It would not get any better. Pickett was sacked five times, picked off twice. The Steelers’ defense was gouged for 188 yards rushing.