2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
Sean Payton is the team’s newest head coach and the team looked to get off to a good start against the visiting Raiders. Last season, the Broncos finished dead last in the league in scoring points per game period. On Sunday, the Denver offense came up with 260 total yards. Russell Wilson threw for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
While Payton’s defense allowed only 261 total yards, the Broncos couldn’t get to Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He wound up throwing for 200 yards and two TDs. Denver managed only a field goal in the second half.
The Vikings hosted the Buccaneers in a battle of 2022 division champions. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins put up some big numbers on Sunday, both positively and negatively. He hit on 33-of-44 throws for 344 yards and a pair of scores. He also served up an interception, was sacked twice. and lost a pair of fumbles.
Minnesota’s ground game was limited to only 41 yards on just 17 carries. New coordinator Brian Flores’ defense gave up just 242 total yards, but the Vikings came up with just one sack and failed to come up with a takeaway.
The Patriots hosted the defending NFC champion Eagles looking to rebound from a rough 8-9 campaign. Speaking of rough, the first quarter on Sunday wound up being nightmarish for Bill Belichick’s club. Quarterback Mac Jones had an interception returned for a touchdown and a lost fumble by Ezekiel Elliott set up another Philadelphia TD.
Jones would settle in and threw for 316 yards and three scores, two of those touchdowns to wideout Kendrick Bourne. Belichick’s team drove the Eagles’ 20-yard-line in the closing moments but the drive ended there.