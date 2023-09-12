2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
It was the 207th overall meeting between longtime rivals Chicago and Green Bay. Just like the previous eight clashes between the clubs, the Pack was back in the win column. Matt Eberflus’s team lost its 11th-straight game dating back to this past season. The Bears fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter and never took the lead.
Quarterback Justin Fields led the team with 59 yards rushing. He threw for 216 yards and one score. However, he was sacked four times and committed both of the team’s turnovers, one of those a pick-six in the fourth quarter.
The Colts and new head coach Shane Steichen hosted the reigning AFC South champion Jaguars. First-round pick Anthony Richardson got the start at quarterback as the team looked to end a seven-game losing streak dating back to 2022. The rookie signal-caller threw for 223 yards and one TD (1 interception) and ran for another touchdown.
The Colts’ defense forced the Jaguars into two turnovers, one of those a fumble by Tank Bigsby that was returned for a score by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. However, Indy’s defense bent and broke in the fourth quarter.
The Commanders ended 2022 on a high note and managed to avoid a losing season. Still, the franchise finished last in a division where the other three teams went onto the playoffs. Quarterback Sam Howell made just his second NFL start. Ron Rivera’s team was hoping to get off to a good start against the visiting Cardinals.
Washington trailed, 16-10, in the final quarter but scored the final 10 points of the game. Rivera’s club gave up 210 yards, forced Cardinals’ quarterback Josh Dobbs into two turnovers and kept Arizona’s offense out of the end zone.