2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
Off a lopsided loss at Dallas, Sean McVay’s team was on the road once again and looked to take advantage of a struggling Packers team at Lambeau Field. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was sidelined with a thumb injury so Brett Rypien would get the start. A lifeless Rams’ offense managed just 187 yards and zero touchdowns.
Make it three straight losses for a team less than two years removed from winning Super Bowl LVI. The Rams are a combined 8-18 in their last 26 games dating back to 2022. Rookie wideout Puka Nacua has been a rare bright spot.
After a surprising 2-0 start, the Buccaneers found themselves one game under 500 when they battled the Texans in Houston. Todd Bowles’ scored a season-high 37 points on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 265 yards and two scores, both to tight end Cade Otton. It wasn’t enough.
The Bucs’ 28th-ranked pass defense had no answers for Texans’ rookie C.J. Stroud. He rolled up 470 yards through the air and five TDs. Up 37-33 with 46 seconds to play, Tampa’s defense gave up a 75-yards TD drive in 40 seconds.
Last Sunday night, the Bears melted in the prime time spotlight at SoFi Stadium. They were back on the road at New Orleans and put up a big effort against the Saints. Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense kept Dennis Allen’s defense off-balance, running just as many running plays (32) as passing plays. The Bears gained 368 yards.
Unfortunately, Chicago self-destructed often. Tyson Bagent threw for 220 yards and two TDs to tight end Cole Kmet. He also finished with four of the Bears’ five turnovers. It was a step backwards for Matt Eberflus’ club.
Matt LaFleur’s club hoped to end a four-game winning streak when it hosted the Rams. It’s been a rough stretch for quarrerback Jordan Love. He overcame four sacks on Sunday, but responded with 228 yards through the air and a TD pass to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave. For the first time since Week 2, Love did not throw an interception.
Running back Aaron Jones carried 20 times for 73 yards and one score. He led a Packers’ ground attack that gained a season-high 184 yards. The Pack stopped the bleeding for now but hasn’t won two games in a row this season.