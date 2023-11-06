2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
Sean Payton’s team entered its off week with consecutive home wins over the Packers and Chiefs, the latter snapping a 16-game losing streak to their AFC West rival. The 24-9 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions marked the third straight game that the Broncos limited an opponent to fewer than 20 points.
Denver’s ground attack should continue to make life easier for the entire offense. Limited to fewer than 100 yards rushing in three of their first four games, the Broncos averaged 138.0 yards per game in their last four outings.
Five days before the Raiders hosted the Giants, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired. Enter interim sideline leader Antonio Pierce, the team’s linebackers coach since 2022 and a one-time member of the Giants. Aidan O’Connell got the start at quarterback and the team responded in a big way.
The Raiders totaled 21 points or less in each of its first eight games. On Sunday, Pierce’s club owned a 24-0 lead at halftime. Josh Jacobs ran for a season-high 98 yards and two scores. An aroused defense finished with eight sacks.
Titans’ rookie quarterback Will Levis got the start for the second straight game as the team battled the Steelers at Pittsburgh. He was sacked four times and Tennessee’s offense backed itself into a few corners during the evening. Levis impressed and responded with numerous big plays. Seven of his 22 completions covered 21 or more yards.
Tennessee’s run defense allowed 166 yards. The Steelers’ offensive balance made life difficult for Mike Vrabel’s team. The Titans did not come up with a takeaway and have forced only six turnovers in eight games this season.