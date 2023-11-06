2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
The Colts’ defense had struggled mightily in its previous three games heading into Sunday’s clash with the Panthers at Charlotte. Shane Steichen’s slumping club had allowed a combined 114 points and a dozen offensive touchdowns in three straight losses. Against Carolina, Gus Bradley’s defensive unit made amends in a very big way.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II finished the game with eight tackles and returned interceptions 49 and 66 yards for touchdowns. The Colts needed those 115 yards and two scores as Steichen’s offense finished with only 198 yards.
Ron Rivera’s team had dropped two straight games entering Sunday’s clash with the Patriots in Foxborough. Inexplicably, the Commanders dealt defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat to the 49ers and Bears, respectively, earlier in the week. Washington’s was 29th in the league in total defense entering Week 9
Rivera’s club had allowed 30 or more points in five of their previous games. The Commanders did not sack Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones, but they did own the ball for 37:10 and gained 432 total yards despite a pair of turnovers.
It has been an up-and-down year for a team that many feel is one of the most talented in the league, and certainly the most loaded in the NFC South. The Saints did have their hands full with the visiting Bears on Sunday. This time around, the New Orleans defense gave up 368 total yards, but came up with timely takeaways in a narrow win.
After giving up the ball 10 times during a 4-4 start, the Saints played turnover-free ball. Derek Carr threw for two scores while Taysom Hill had a TD toss and a touchdown grab. The Saints reclaimed the top spot in the division.