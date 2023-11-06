2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
Taylor Heinicke came off the bench last week in the second half and now was the starter for Arthur Smith’s team as they faced the visiting Vikings. The Falcons came up short last week at Nashville and even though Atlanta scored a season-high 28 points on Sunday vs. Minnesota, the defense was not up to the task in the closing moments.
The Falcons allowed 230 yards and 21 points in the second half. Josh Dobbs and company drove 75 yards in 1:46 and scored the winning TD with 22 seconds to play. Hence, Smith’s team fell out of first place in the NFC South.
If the team’s early-season pattern hold, the Chargers should come away with a win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. The Bolts lost their first two games, won their next two games, then dropped two in a row. Last Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, Brandon Staley’s club got off to a fast start in a 30-13 win over the Bears.
Inconsistency has been a big part of the Staley Era with the club. A talented team has found too many ways to lose games. The Chargers’ defense entered Week 9 giving up the most passing yards per game in the league.
The Steelers hosted the Titans on Thursday night. Things started out well for the home team, driving 83 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. Mike Tomlin’s team would need a 92-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter and an end zone interception by linebacker Kwon Alexander with six seconds to play to get the win.
There were positives. Pittsburgh ran for a season-high 166 yards, committed zero turnovers and allowed no sacks. Kenny Pickett saved his best for the fourth quarter. However, yet another slow start remains an area of concern.