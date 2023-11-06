2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
It was one of the more resilient efforts of the season and Kevin O’Connell’s team ran its current winning streak to four games after rallying in the fourth quarter to win at Atlanta. With Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the rest of the year, rookie Jaren Hall got the start but would succumb to a concussion. Enter recently-acquired Josh Dobbs.
The Cardinals’ starting quarterback for eight games took his lumps on Sunday. He drove the team 75 yards in 1:46 and his six-yard TD pass to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds to play was the difference in a thrilling comeback win.
It hasn’t been pretty and it doesn’t have to be. The Jets find themselves right in the AFC East title chase thanks to three straight wins. The team has struggled early in games (outscore a combined 47-12 in the first quarter) but a talented defense has kept the club in contests. Quarterback Zach Wilson has done just enough the last few weeks.
Robert Saleh’s team has a great opportunity on Monday night against the 3-4 Chargers to tighten things up in the division. The first-place Miami Dolphins, as well as the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots lost on Sunday.
Last week, the Texans lost on the final play of the game and became the Carolina Panthers first victim of 2023. They would face another NFC South club on Sunday as they welcomed the Buccaneers to Houston. It was arguably the most thrilling game of the season to date. Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud put on quite the show.
The second overall pick in April’s draft hit on 30-of-42 throws for an NFL rookie record 470 yards and five scores. He drove the team 75 yards in 40 seconds to deliver a win. Houston’s four victories tops last year’s total of three.