2023 NFL power rankings, Week 10: Dolphins let great opportunity slip away
The NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 10 feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the top, and a missed opportunity by the Miami Dolphins.
The Seahawks were in Baltimore on Sunday looking to remain in first place in the NFC West. When it was all said and done, Pete Carroll’s team was humbled on both sides of the ball. A defensive unit that ranked eighth in the NFL vs. the run entering Week 9 was gashed for 298 yards. Seattle defenders allowed a disturbing 515 total yards.
Meanwhile, it was another shaky outing for quarterback Geno Smith, who has struggled with ball security as of late. Sunday was the fourth straight game with two turnovers. He gave up the ball once in his first four outings.
Kyle Shanahan’s club began the season 5-0, scoring exactly 30 points in their first three games. The 49ers have now dropped three in a row, scoring exactly 17 points in each setback. The defense has been an issue during the skid, just one reason general manager John Lynch traded for Commanders defensive end Chase Young last Tuesday.
Admittedly, quarterback Brock Purdy has had his recent issues. He has turned over the ball six times during the current three-game losing streak. The good news? The Niners are back in first place after this week’s action.
It was a playoff rematch in the Queen City as the Bills took on the Bengals on Sunday night. The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter but once again, turnovers played a big part in Buffalo’s demise. Sean McDermott’s defense had no answers for Joe Burrow, which was the case in last year’s divisional playoff loss at Orchard Park.
Quarterback Josh Allen did throw for one score and ran for another. He also had one of the club’s two turnovers while the Bills finished with zero takeaways and allowed Burrow to throw for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns.